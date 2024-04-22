BREAKING: Judge Smacks Down Letitia James, Rules in Favor of Trump in Fight Over $175 Million Bond

A judge on Monday smacked down Marxist tyrant Letitia James and ruled in favor of Trump in a fight over a $175 million bond.
On Friday, Letitia James asked a judge to void Trump’s $175 million bond that he posted to appeal the civil fraud case
Letitia James argued that California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) is not approved to do business in New York.
James also questioned whether KSIC has the funds to back up the $175 million bond Trump previously posted.
“Based on KSIC’s policyholder surplus in its most recent annual financial statement of $138,441,671, the limitation of loss on any one risk that KSIC is permitted to write is $13.8 million,” Letitia James’ office wrote in a 26-page filing according to Fox News. “The face amount of the bond exceeds this limitation by $161.2 million.”
James also argued in her filing: “KSIC is not qualified to act as the surety under this standard because its management has been found by federal authorities to have operated affiliated companies within KSIC’s holding company structure in violation of federal law on multiple occasions within the past several years.”
“KSIC does not now have an exclusive right to control the account and will not obtain such control unless and until it exercises a right to do so on two days’ notice,” James’ office wrote in the filing.
Letitia James asked the judge to void Trump’s bond and require him to post another bond within 7 days of the court’s decision.
The judge ruled against Letitia James on Monday and said Trump’s $175 million bond can stand.
Fox News: Court rules Trump $175 million bond stands pic.twitter.com/se9KBxVP9d
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 22, 2024
Fox News reported:
Former President Trump’s $175 million bond judgment stemming from his non-jury civil trial will stand, a New York judge ruled Monday after New York Attorney General Letitia James attempted to invalidate it.
Lawyers for James on Monday argued that the court should void Trump’s slashed judgment of $175 million in his non-jury civil fraud trial. James questioned whether the company that posted the massive bond, Knight Specialty Insurance, could actually pay the bond if needed.
The court, though, ruled against James, deciding that the bond will stand.
The court decided the $175 million needs to be in cash — not in mutual funds or securities where the value can fluctuate. The court said Knight Insurance cannot trade or move the money, but said they will retain control of the account.
The court also ruled that Knight Insurance must provide a monthly financial statement to James showing the $175 million in cash and decided that the agreement cannot change without approval from the court.