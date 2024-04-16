BREAKING: Indiana Fever Secures the G.O.A.T. Caitlin Clark as No. 1 Overall Pick in 2024 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever made a historic decision by selecting the G.O.A.T., Caitlin Clark, the standout guard from the University of Iowa, with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The announcement was made amidst much anticipation on Monday night, setting the stage for what many believe will be a transformative era for the Fever.

Fever General Manager Lin Dunn expressed the organization’s enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to add Caitlin Clark to our roster. This is a great day for the Indiana Fever and all of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. I am confident she will have an immediate impact on our team and the league. Any time you can add two consecutive No. 1 draft selections, it creates enormous interest and visibility.”

Caitlin Clark, hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, brings a remarkable collegiate legacy to the Fever. At 6 feet tall, Clark has left an indelible mark on college basketball, establishing herself as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with a staggering 3,951 points.

Her records span both men’s and women’s college basketball, including being the top scorer in NCAA Tournament history, leading in field goals made, 3-point field goals made, and ranking impressively in assists and free throws made.

Her collegiate achievements are as extensive as they are historic. Clark is a four-time All-America recipient, has earned numerous player of the year awards, and led the Hawkeyes to consecutive national championship game appearances. Her ability to score, paired with her vision and playmaking, has not only captivated fans but has also significantly impacted her team’s success.

In their final NCAA basketball game against the South Carolina women’s basketball juggernaut, the Iowa women attracted an impressive audience of 18.87 million viewers.

Fever Head Coach Christie Sides highlighted Clark’s natural talent, saying, “Caitlin is one of the most naturally gifted basketball players I have ever seen enter the WNBA from the college level. Her shooting and passing abilities captivated an entire audience of basketball fans, and her ability to make those around her better was even more evident during her collegiate career. We can’t wait to bring her to Indiana and incorporate her into our locker room with a group ready to get back to the postseason.”

Clark’s senior year was nothing short of spectacular, leading the NCAA Division I in scoring and assists for four consecutive seasons and achieving back-to-back 1,000-point seasons—a first in Division I history. Her performance in the 2022-23 Women’s NCAA Tournament was historic, with Clark becoming the first player to score 40 points in back-to-back games.

Beyond her college career, Clark has also represented the United States on the international stage, winning gold medals with USA Basketball and being named to the 2024 USA Women’s National Team training camp roster.

Following the selection, Indianapolis was abuzz with excitement and congratulations from all corners:

With Caitlin Clark’s addition, the Indiana Fever is poised for an exciting future. Her arrival in Indiana is not just a win for the team but a promising development for WNBA fans and the league as a whole. As the Fever prepares for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on Clark to see how she transitions her game to the professional level and drives her new team towards success.