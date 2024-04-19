BREAKING: 3 Major Explosions Reported in Isfahan, Iran Where Iranian Nuclear Facilities are Located – US Official Blames Israel for the Attacks

by
Iranian women form a human chain in protest around the uranium conversion plant in Isfahan, Iran in a 2011 protest.

A massive explosion was reported near Isfahan, Iran today. Isfahan is considered to be the primary location of the Iranian nuclear weapons program.

Explosions were also reported in Syria and Iraq on Friday morning.

The Iranian media is reporting three major explosions in Isfahan.

This is not the first time the Isfahan nuclear facility has been targeted.

The Isfahan nuclear site in Iran.

UPDATE: Via ABC News – Iranian state television says nuclear facilities near Isfahan ‘fully safe’ after air defense batteries fired in area.

Now this — A Biden administration official blamed Israel for the attack. Why would the Biden regime do that?

CNN reported:

Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran, a US official tells CNN, in a move that threatens to push the region deeper into conflict.

The target is not nuclear, the official said.

Prior to the Israeli strike Friday (local time), the US expectation was that they would not target civilian or nuclear facilities, another senior US official told CNN.

CNN has previously reported that Israel told the US its response would be limited in scope. US intelligence had suggested Israel was weighing a narrow and limited strike inside Iran because they feel like they have to respond with a kinetic action of some kind given the unprecedented scale of the Iranian attack

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.