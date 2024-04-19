BREAKING: 3 Major Explosions Reported in Isfahan, Iran Where Iranian Nuclear Facilities are Located – US Official Blames Israel for the Attacks

A massive explosion was reported near Isfahan, Iran today. Isfahan is considered to be the primary location of the Iranian nuclear weapons program.

Explosions were also reported in Syria and Iraq on Friday morning.

The Iranian media is reporting three major explosions in Isfahan.

IRANIAN MEDIA: 3 HUGE EXPLOSIONS WERE HEARD IN ISFAHAN, SOUTH OF TEHRAN JERUSALEM POST: SIMULTANEOUS EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRAN, SYRIA, AND IRAQ ACCORDING TO INITIAL REPORTS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2024

This is not the first time the Isfahan nuclear facility has been targeted.

IRANIAN MEDIA: 3 HUGE EXPLOSIONS WERE HEARD IN ISFAHAN, SOUTH OF TEHRAN JERUSALEM POST: SIMULTANEOUS EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRAN, SYRIA, AND IRAQ ACCORDING TO INITIAL REPORTS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2024

UPDATE: Via ABC News – Iranian state television says nuclear facilities near Isfahan ‘fully safe’ after air defense batteries fired in area.

Now this — A Biden administration official blamed Israel for the attack. Why would the Biden regime do that?

CNN reported: