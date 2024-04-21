Boxer Ryan Garcia Who Was Called “Crazy” for Calling Out Child Trafficking Defeats Undefeated WBC Champion Devin Haney



Boxer Ryan Garcia who made national headlines in the last month for calling out child trafficking and promoting his Christian faith, defeated undefeated super lightweight champion Devin Haney by a major decision.

Garcia who was a major underdog in the fight dominated every round and was able to knock Haney down on the canvas multiple times by his powerful left hook.

In his post fight interview, Garcia told the crowd “God did, my Heavenly Father Jesus Christ I give you all the glory.”

“Did y’all think I was really crazy? You have lost your own mind.” added Garcia.

The former champion who holds an impressive 25-1 record continued “All I do is love God and try to help the children and you guys straight hate on me. You guys don’t love the truth.”

WATCH:

#RyanGarcia defeats#DevinHaney – he thanks Jesus Christ and states that he put his reputation on the line for the kids in his post fight speech interview pic.twitter.com/gWIvd4djy8 — YouWontBelieveMe (@YWBMofficial) April 21, 2024

Per ESPN:

Ryan Garcia’s fitness to fight was questioned in the lead-up to his bout with Devin Haney, a turbulent promotion that was highlighted by Garcia’s erratic comments. Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) was a major underdog and virtually counted out entering Saturday evening. His blinding, powerful left hook turned the tide as Garcia scored three knockdowns to pull the upset via majority decision at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. One judge scored the bout 112-112 but was overruled by scores of 114-110 and 115-109 for Garcia. However, Garcia wasn’t eligible to win Haney’s WBC junior welterweight title after he weighed 143.2 pounds Friday for the 140-pound contest. Haney remains the champion in defeat, but it’s Garcia who scored the career-best win by knocking off ESPN’s No. 6 pound-for-pound boxer.

Highlights of the fight:

Sweet Chin Music Here are all 3 knockdowns @RyanGarcia delivered to @Realdevinhaney to secure the win.#HaneyGarcia pic.twitter.com/18obAwynEE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 21, 2024

Many boxing commentators claimed Garcia had no chance against Haney and called Garcia “crazy” for claiming the elite participate in child trafficking.

In March, The Gateway Pundit reported on Garcia’s comments he made on elite child trafficking circles and disturbing personal experiences of witnessing it firsthand.

