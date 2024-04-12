BOMBSHELL REPORT: Stormy Daniels DENIES Affair With TRUMP Happened | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: PRESIDENT TRUMP DROPS BOMBSHELL Letter From Stormy Daniels…”I am denying this affair because it never happened”

ARTICLE 2:  WILD VIDEO: Chicago Police Fire Nearly 100 Bullets at Suspect During Traffic Stop, Killing Him – Corporate Media Rushes to Smear Cops, but Evidence Reveals a Different Story

ARTICLE 3:   Actor Matthew McConaughey Says “There’s an Initiation Process” in Hollywood

ARTICLE 4: SURPRISE: House BLOCKS Bill to Renew FISA Warrantless Spy Program After Push from President Trump – Here Are the 19 Republicans Who Voted to Defy Tyranny

ARTICLE 5:  BREAKING: O.J. Simpson Dead at 76

Please leave your opinions/comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.