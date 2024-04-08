Black Student Athletes Not Responding to NAACP’s Call to Boycott Florida

In March, the NAACP’s president and CEO, Derrick Johnson, sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker on Monday asking Black student-athletes to reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.

Johnson’s letter was in response to dismantling Marxist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs throughout the state.

In January, The Florida Board of Governors passed a regulation limiting public funding for DEI programs, defining them as “any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification.”

The regulation also prevents any expenditures for programs that ‘engage in political or social activism.’

In his letter, Johnson wrote, “To all current and prospective college student-athletes – the NAACP urges you to reconsider any potential decision to attend, and compete at a predominantly white institution in the state of Florida.” It seems, however, that student-athletes are not listening to the NAACP’s demands. College Fix did an analysis that identified at least 35 of the top-ranked black student-athletes in basketball and football who recently signed with universities in Florida.