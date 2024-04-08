Black Student Athletes Not Responding to NAACP’s Call to Boycott Florida

In March, the NAACP’s president and CEO, Derrick Johnson, sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker on Monday asking Black student-athletes to reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.
Johnson’s letter was in response to dismantling Marxist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs throughout the state.
In January, The Florida Board of Governors passed a regulation limiting public funding for DEI programs, defining them as “any program, campus activity, or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation and promotes differential or preferential treatment of individuals on the basis of such classification.”
In his letter, Johnson wrote, “To all current and prospective college student-athletes – the NAACP urges you to reconsider any potential decision to attend, and compete at a predominantly white institution in the state of Florida.”
It seems, however, that student-athletes are not listening to the NAACP’s demands.
College Fix did an analysis that identified at least 35 of the top-ranked black student-athletes in basketball and football who recently signed with universities in Florida.
The Fix shared this list with the NAACP and asked for comment. The group has not responded to two emailed inquiries sent in the past three weeks. The Fix sent another email on April 4 to Press Secretary Alicia Mercedes and Public Relations Manager Chyna Fields, asking if anyone has decommitted. Neither responded to the email.
That number includes Jalil Bethea, who signed with the University of Miami, and is the sixth best player in the class of 2024, according to ESPN.
He’ll be joined next year by Austin Swartz, the 43rd best player. University of Florida has two of the top ten football players joining campus next year, both of whom are black.
A news search about “decommits” did not yield any proof of black athletes leaving Florida universities due to the NAACP boycott demand.