Biological Male Athlete Smokes Female Competitors in 200-Meter Race — Same Time Would Have Placed Him 61st in Boys Category (VIDEO)

by

A transgender athlete, Aayden Gallagher, from McDaniel High School, smoked female competitors at the Sherwood Need For Speed Invitational on Saturday.

Gallagher, who is in the 10th grade and identifies as transgender woman, competed in the girls’ track and field events, participating in the 200-meter, 400-meter, and 4×100-meter relay races.

In the 200-meter race, Gallagher secured a first-place finish in the heat with a time of 25.49 seconds, smoking the nearest competitor by more than five seconds.

This performance earned Gallagher a second-place finish overall in the girls’ 200-meter event, with the top spot going to Aster Jones from Roosevelt High School, who finished with a time of 24.43 seconds.

According to Red State, Gallagher’s time would have placed 61st in the boys’ 200-meter race at the same meet.

Gallagher also competed in the girls’ 400-meter race, finishing second with a time of 55.61 seconds—a time that would have ranked 57th in the boys’ category.

Gallagher was part of the McDaniel High School team that took seventh place in the girls’ 100-meter relay with a time of 50.81 seconds.

WATCH:

One concerned parent, whose daughter also competed at the event, expressed distress over the implications for female athletes. “He will beat all of the girls, (except maybe 1) break records and be called a hero — for being a male who races against the girls and wins,” the parent commented.

The parent further suggested the introduction of a third, non-specific sex category in sports competitions to preserve the integrity of female athletics.

The controversy has also caught the attention of notable figures such as University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who didn’t mince words in her criticism.

“Let’s call this what it is: encouraged AND celebrated cheating at the hands of the “adults” in the room. So many fingers to point, but shame on the parents, the schools, the boy, our weak administration, and Ossa Sports,” Gaines wrote.

Similarly, Dr. Naomi Wolf, an influential feminist author, weighed in on the developing situation highlighting the broader implications.

“This issue of biological boys competing against girls (whipped up by outsiders, I am sure) is not about targeting gender alone. It is also about targeting American kids’ belief in rules and meritocracy,” Wolf wrote.

