Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Says He is Open to Voting for Trump in 2024 Presidential Election

Hedge fund mogul Bill Ackman has publicly announced that he is considering voting for President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, has been vocal in his disgust of what is happening on college campuses across the county as students rally to support Hamas, a terrorist organization, particularly at Harvard University.

Ackman’s political views have been significantly shaped by his interactions on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, where he actively participates in discussions.

He credits these exchanges with providing him insights that are often overlooked by mainstream media.

During a conversation at the TED 2024 conference in Vancouver, Ackman spoke passionately about the importance of free speech and open debate. He highlighted the social media platform X, owned by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, as a pivotal space where these values are upheld.

“I’m a big fan of X. I think it really is an open free speech platform,” Ackman said per QZ. “I’ve learned a lot, and it’s affected my views, my politics, my insights. And I think it’s one of the few places you can go and have a true free speech platform.”

On Wednesday, Ackman posted a blunt statement on X, saying, “For anyone who is still confused on the topic, I am not voting for Biden.”

For anyone who is still confused on the topic, I am not voting for Biden. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 25, 2024

A curious user on X asked Ackman, “First time not voting Democrat in your life? Have you ever voted Republican, Bill Ackman? For all of us confused folk.”

Ackman responded, confirming his past voting behavior: “Yes. I voted for Donald Trump in 2016.”

Yes. I voted for @realDonaldTrump in 2016. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 25, 2024

He added that he had switched his vote to Biden in the 2020 election.

Biden — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 25, 2024

When journalist Laura Loomer asked him when he is going to endorse President Trump, Ackman responded, “And yes, I am open to voting for Donald Trump.”

And yes, I am open to voting for @realDonaldTrump. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 25, 2024

He further noted that he prefers to keep his options open, saying, “I will share whom I am supporting when I make my decision closer to the election. I like to preserve optionality.”