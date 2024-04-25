Bill Melugin: Border Patrol Apprehends 2,000 Illegal Aliens in One Day This Week in San Diego Sector Alone – Including 206 Chinese Illegals

Just another day in Joe Biden’s America.

According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), 2,000 illegal aliens were apprehended in the San Diego sector of the border on Wednesday. 206 of those were Chinese illegals. This statistic is in one sector of the border in just one day.

Of the 9 southern border sectors, San Diego had the most illegal crossings for the month of April. To make matters worse, many of these illegals are simply released into the streets of San Diego.

NEW: Per CBP source, Border Patrol’s San Diego sector apprehended 2,000 illegal aliens yesterday alone, including 206 Chinese nationals. San Diego sector has seen the most illegal crossings of all the 9 southern border sectors in April, as mass street releases are ongoing there.… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 25, 2024

Based on past statements on “Meet the Press” in February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, demonstrated that the Federal Government is dodging responsibility for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn’t “bear responsibility” for the “broken” immigration system.@SecMayorkas: “The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dzDH0GQPQW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 11, 2024

Last Sunday, Senator Ted Cruz spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Futures to discuss the border crisis. He explained that the open border was a way to get mass votes to keep the Democrats in power.

“Democrats are willing to abuse power and defy the law in order to stay in power,” Cruz Said.

“Why would they allow this invasion? And the answer is simple, they view those 11 million illegal immigrants as future Democrat voters,” Cruz continued.

Watch:

An estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the United States under the Biden regime.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

According to Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll, a large number of Americans are supporting mass deportations of illegal aliens.