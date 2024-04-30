Big Pharma Finally Admits COVID-19 Vaccines Can Cause Blood Clots – What You Can Do About It!

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

Vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca has finally admitted in Court that its COVID-19 vaccine could result in life-threatening blood clots.

Cambridge-based AstraZeneca… acknowledged in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February that its vaccine ‘can, in very rare cases, cause TTS’. TTS is short for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome – a medical condition where a person suffers blood clots along with a low platelet count. Platelets typically help the blood to clot.

The admission by AstraZeneca is the first of its kind.

The question now is – if you got the vaccine, what can you do about it?

Dr. Peter McCullough has been one of the leading experts on treating long COVID and the health impacts from COVID-19 vaccines. Since very early on in this process, Nattokinase has shown great potential in treating some of the most serious side effects of both.

According to Dr. McCullough, the threat of micro blood clotting is serious for those impacted by long COVID and the vaccine:

Post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection (long COVID) and after COVID-19 vaccination are characterized by micro blood clotting . The work of Scheim et al suggests the majority of syndromes in both cases are due to Spike protein mediated hemagglutination and then the development of small clots that serve the major organs in the body. Xi et al demonstrated increased risk for microclots visualized in retinal arteries and veins in the COVID-19 vaccinated.

The good news is that yet another study is confirming just how effective Nattokinase can be in treating these dangerous conditions. From the International Journal of Molecular Science:

Nattokinase, from the Japanese fermented food natto, is a protease with fibrinolytic activity that can thus degrade conventional blood clots. In some cases, however, including in Long COVID, fibrinogen can polymerise into an anomalous amyloid form to create clots that are resistant to normal fibrinolysis and that we refer to as fibrinaloid microclots. These can be detected with the fluorogenic stain thioflavin T. We describe an automated microscopic technique for the quantification of fibrinaloid microdot formation, which also allows the kinetics of their formation and aggregation to be recorded. We also here show that recombinant nattokinase is effective at degrading the fibrinaloid microclots in vitro. This adds to the otherwise largely anecdotal evidence, that we review, that nattokinase might be anticipated to have value as part of therapeutic treatments for individuals with Long COVID and related disorders that involve fibrinaloid microclots.

Dr. McCullough treats hundreds of patients in his clinic with a wide range post-vaccine and long COVID symptoms.

Says Dr. McCullough:

“Far and away the most common question I get from those who took one of the COVID-19 vaccines is: ‘how do I get this out of my body?’… At three and one half years into the pandemic and two and a half years into the COVID-19 vaccine debacle, myself and my clinic partners formulated a baseline regimen upon which additional drugs or agents can be added.

A SIMPLE SOLUTION

Dr. McCullough continues,

“We searched the literature for all available sources of evidence for products that can aid the human body in breaking down and catabolizing the Spike protein. We found nattokinase, which additionally has fibrinolytic properties which are advantageous in the prothrombotic milieu induced by the persistent Spike protein… Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

This ground-breaking discovery catalyzed Dr. McCullough to design The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula containing nattokinase. To-date, tens of thousands of people have tried Spike Support and the results have been nothing short of miraculous:

Feeling so much better! I decided to try Spike Support after talking with a friend that recommended this product. I had 2 Covid shots because my husband has degenerative heart condition and our doctor said to get the shots. He had no side effects but I ended up with an erratic racing heart beat and had problem with ringing ears, tasting and smelling, even though I never had Covid. I have taken this product for 2 months now and noticed a difference in lots of things. No more racing heart beat, I’m smelling and tasting things better and my anxiety has subsided. – Audrey H. Worked for me: I have taken three of the mRNA vaxxes – I’ll never take another one again. The skin on my hands peeled after the 3rd vax, especially around my nails, to the point where I had deep, bleeding, incredibly painful fissures and cracks… I am sure the vax is what caused my skin problems as well – I’d never had this before being vaxxed. Bought the Spike Support as a desperate measure. Noticed about three weeks after I started taking Spike Support, the peeling, cracks and fissures around my fingertips, and under and around my nails have not only stopped but healed up. My hands are 95% better now. I am sure the Spike Support is what stopped it. – Barbara B. Spike protein recovery: This product has tremendously help me on recovering my heath and I highly recommend this product anyone that has long Covid or in the vaccine. – Estela M.

If you or someone you love needs nattokinase, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other extracts known to help the body detox from spike protein exposure – both from the vaccine and from COVID19.

In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:

Nattokinase (dissolves spike protein)

Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)

Dandelion root (acts as a detoxifying agent supporting better liver function)

Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)

Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)

Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)

On The Wellness Company’s website, you will see that purchasing all the individual components of the Spike Support Formula would be over $100. You save 36% with the unique formulation of The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.