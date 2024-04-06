BIDEN’S AMERICA: Illegal Alien Charged With Ohio Murder is a Career Criminal, Deported EIGHT Times

An illegal alien who has been deported from the U.S. on eight separate occasions has been charged with murder in Ohio.

Fox News reports that Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, is facing charges of premeditated murder, using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

He was arrested this week after a dead body was found on Monday in Hamilton, just north of Cincinnati after officers received a 911 call.

According to Sheriff Richard Jones of Ohio’s Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia-Gutierrez has been active in the U.S. since 2001, when he was first arrested. Until now, he had been charged with 20 separate crimes and was a known gang member.

“That person would be alive today, and if you don’t think that it’s affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we’re all border states; we’re all border counties,” said Jones. “It’s here, and we could go on and on.”

“Who knows how many people this guy has been involved in and has killed? Here in the United States, in our jail, he’s had two or three weapons charges, he’s had domestic violence [charges]… driving while intoxicated,” he continued. “We don’t know how many he’s killed in Mexico.”

Jones also accused the Biden administration of allowing a border invasion and warned that drug cartels are the organizations that are really running Mexico.

“Our border is broken, and these individuals are the cause of it,” Jones said, pointing to photographs of Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“He actually doesn’t run Mexico, it’s the drug cartel. We’ve got to stop this border invasion, it’s killing us and its killing innocent people.”

Such stories are typical in modern America, where illegal aliens have repeatedly gone on violent rampages.

Most recently, the deaths of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Michigan have caused widespread public outrage as the Biden regime continues to encourage millions of unknown individuals to cross the border every year, many of whom have prior criminal records and or links to organized crime.

