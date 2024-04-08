Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Boasts Relations With Communist China Now on ‘More Stable Footing’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where she boasted about improving relations with the communist nation.

After discussing economic and trade issues over the course of her visit, Yellen argued that the broader U.S.-China relationship was on the up.

“While we have more to do, I believe that, over the past year, we have put our bilateral relationship on more stable footing,” Yellen remarked during a meeting in the Fujian room of the Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square.

“As the world’s two largest economies, we have a duty to our own countries and to the world to responsibly manage our complex relationship and to cooperate and show leadership on addressing pressing global challenges,” Yellen continued.

Today I toured the Forbidden City in Beijing. As China’s capital city, Beijing has a rich history, and a particular importance in the Chinese economy and economic future. pic.twitter.com/rSkV9redVW — Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) April 7, 2024

During the Trump administration, relations with China entered a period of decline as he sought to push back against the communist nation’s path towards global hegemony. However, the Biden regime is far more sympathetic to Beijing than its precedessor.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in China: “Biden and I firmly reject the idea that the United States should decouple from China.” pic.twitter.com/MwoEfjGRUa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2024

At a press conference on Saturday, Yellen also revealed she had discussed the subject of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with Chinese leaders.

“We think there’s more to do, but I do see it as an area where we’ve agreed to cooperate and we’ve already seen some meaningful progress,” she said. “They understand how serious an issue this is to us.”

Last year, Yellen was widely criticized after bowing to her Chinese counterpart, something which her opponents described as symbolic of her attitude to the Asian superpower.

WATCH: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen bows when greeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/ASb7MC35cG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2023

Since taking office in 2021, Yellen has also faced criticism for her remarks about inflation, which she insisted would be “transitory.”

Last month, she said she regretted using that choice of words, given that inflation has become part a major issue affecting the majority of Americans.

“I regret saying it was transitory,” she said at the time. “It has come down, but I think transitory means a few weeks or months to most people, and that — it’s lasted longer than that.”