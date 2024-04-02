Biden Tells Al Roker His Favorite Memories in the White House Are His Grandkids Sneaking Into Bed with Him…Nearly All of Them are Adults (VIDEO)

Dr. Jill and Joe joined “TODAY” on Monday before the annual White House Easter Egg Roll began.

40,000 people attended the 144th Easter Egg Roll. According to reports, there are 64,000 eggs on the South Lawn.

Joe Biden on Monday morning heavily slurred his words as he spoke with “TODAY” host Al Roker.

“What is so special about this egg roll?” Al Roker asked Biden.

Jill Biden winced as Joe Biden slurred his way through an answer: “Well, what’s so special is this is the people’s house and [unintelligible] there’s over 40,000 people here – the largest ever! And we just like opening up the place and let the people see this is their place.”

Biden is reallllllly slurring this morning pic.twitter.com/OBPCELh31V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

Things went downhill fast when Joe Biden recounted a bizarre story about his adult grandchildren sneaking into his bed.

“What are your favorite memories in the White House?” Al Roker asked Biden.

“Our kids jumping in bed with us – our grandkids, when they’re down here. They’re sneaking up and jumping in bed with us. That’s my favorite memory,” Biden said.

He continued, “They love it. They love wandering through the halls. There’s two floors upstairs, a lot of bedrooms, the private residence and they just love coming down.”

WATCH:

CBS: "What are your favorite memories in the White House?" Biden: "Our kids jumping in bed with us, our grandkids when they're down here. Them sneaking up and jumping in bed with us." pic.twitter.com/gk7GFfKwKf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

The creepy part about this story? All of Biden’s grandchildren are adults except for baby Beau – Hunter’s youngest son.

Hunter’s 5-year-old lovechild Navy Joan Roberts has never been to the White House.

Joe Biden didn’t acknowledge Navy Joan, his 7th grandchild, until last summer shortly before her 5th birthday.