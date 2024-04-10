Biden Says He is Examining His Power to Close U.S. Border After Admitting Record-Breaking Numbers of Illegal Immigrants, Surpassing Populations of 36 Individual States

Joe Biden indicated in a recent interview that his regime is assessing the extent of his executive powers to potentially close the United States’ southern border with Mexico, “should it be deemed necessary,” Reuters reported.

Joe Biden suggested that without legislative support, he might resort to executive action, stating, “We’re examining whether or not I have that power.” He claimed there was “no guarantee” he has the power without legislation.

“There’s no guarantee that I have that power all by myself without legislation. And some have suggested I should just go ahead and try it. And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court. But we’re trying to work that, work through that right now.”

In an earlier statement on January 26, President Biden acknowledged the need for enhanced presidential powers to manage the border crisis, saying, “The border security bill “would give me, as President, a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed.”

Biden, addressing reporters on January 30, expressed his exasperation with the legislative roadblocks: “I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power I’ve asked from the very day I got into office. Give me the Border Patrol, the judges, the people who can stop this and make it work right.”

However, Mike Johnson challenged Biden’s claims, emphasizing that the President already possesses the necessary authority.

“I told President Biden this myself on multiple occasions, most recently a couple of weeks ago on the phone. I read him the law that says that he has all this authority, but he refuses to act.”

The Biden administration created the border catastrophe. The President has the authority to take action today to fix it. But he refuses to act. pic.twitter.com/YIi8CIBOkI — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 4, 2024

“Speaker Johnson, time and time again, has tried to engage President Biden in an actual discussion about how we can work together to secure the border. And President Biden won’t even meet with the Speaker to talk about those specific actions because President Biden doesn’t want a… pic.twitter.com/79NG1yjzn0 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) April 10, 2024

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, touting his administration’s record on border security: “A Border Bill is not necessary to stop the millions of people… that are POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY. I had the safest and most secure Border in U.S. History. I didn’t need a ‘Bill!’”

During Biden’s tenure (2021-2023), the United States has witnessed an unprecedented number of migrant encounters, with over 8 million nationwide and 6.7 million at the Southwest border. Additionally, more than 1.7 million “gotaways” are believed to be residing in the country undocumented, raising concerns about national security.

The total number of illegal immigrants who have entered through our Southern Border is greater than the population of 36 states. These states include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The President is facing increasing pressure as the November elections approach. Critics have accused him of neglecting the border situation, with some suggesting the regime’s delayed response was aimed at securing votes in future elections.

X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a devastating ad exposing the migrant invasion for what it really is.

In under two minutes, it lists nine ways how Democrats plan to achieve this:

Flood the country with untold millions of illegals by land, sea, and air from all over the world, enough to eclipse the populations of 36 individual U.S. states so far. Prioritize the needs of these millions of non-citizens over the needs of American citizens with free flights, busses, hotels, meals and phones, ensuring their loyalty to the political party that imported them. Keep them in the country at all costs, even when they commit violent crimes like murder or rape. Attack the language used to describe the criminals as opposed to the criminals themselves. Slander critics as racist. Ensure their privileges are made irreversible with city and state sanctuary laws that act as population magnets. Codify permanent status and ensure non-cooperation with ICE. Count the non-citizens in the census that will determine congressional apportionment in the House of Representatives. As of now, they would equal 13 extra Congressional districts, a tremendous amount of electoral power. Launch a massive, heavily funded lawfare campaign to change state voting laws that legalize mass mail-in ballots. No signature verification or proof of citizenship requirements, making it almost impossible to prove voter fraud. Lock in the permanent voting majority with campaign promises of lavish benefits and permanent privileges, enshrining generational fealty to the Democrat Party. Win elections. Entrenched single-party rule has been achieved.

Musk explained in his own words how Democrats weaponize illegal immigration after the Senate had unanimously voted down an amendment to stop illegal aliens from being counted in apportionment for congressional districts and the Electoral College.

Since illegals are mostly in Democrat states, both the House and the Presidential vote are shifted ~5% to the left, which is enough to change the entire balance of power,” he said at the time. “This is a major reason why the Biden administration is ushering in record levels of illegals and doing so few deportations.”