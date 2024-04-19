Biden Says a Child Gave Him the Middle Finger: “It Happens All the Time” (VIDEO)

81 million votes.

Joe Biden this week said a child gave him the middle finger: “It happens all the time.”

“You — I’ve never thought I’d see a time when I’m going through a — a neighborhood or a rural town that’s in the west and see big signs that s- — have a Trump sign in the middle that says “F Biden” and having a little kid standing with his middle finger — seven years old, eight years old,” Biden said in Scranton, Pennsylvania this week.

“Well, I promise, it happens all the time,” Biden added.

WATCH:

Biden: “I never thought I’d see a sign when I’m going through a rural town and I see big signs that says F*** Biden. It happens all the time.” pic.twitter.com/PrDTUtcbh3 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 19, 2024

Biden spent all week campaigning in Pennsylvania and it was a total dumpster fire.

On Tuesday, Biden went to his hometown of Scranton where virtually no one showed up to see him – IN HIS OWN HOMETOWN!

On Wednesday Biden visited the steelworkers union headquarters in Pittsburgh where he claimed cannibals ate his “uncle Bosey.”

Biden copied Trump and visited a Sheetz gas station. He walked into the gas station to total silence.

There was no fanfare. No one was excited to see 81 million vote recipient Joe Biden in deep blue Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday got testy with a local reporter in Pittsburgh who pointed out that there are tons of Trump signs all over Pennsylvania but virtually no Biden signs.

One local reporter pointed out that there are virtually no Biden signs anywhere in Pennsylvania – but there are lots of Trump signs!

“When you drive around the area, you see a lot of Trump signs, not very many Biden signs do you feel like you’re in trouble here?” a reporter said to Joe Biden.

Biden got testy with the reporter.

“Well you haven’t been driving in the right places, pal,” Biden said.

WATCH: