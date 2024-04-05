Biden Regime Introduces Regulations to Block Trump’s Plan to Expunge The Deep State

The Biden regime is already putting in place plans to stop President Donald Trump from firing members of the deep state should he take back the White House this November.

The Office of Personnel Management, the principal agency overseeing federal government employees, has introduced guidelines preventing career civil servants from being reassigned as political appointees who can be terminated more swiftly from their positions.

This move is a response to Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ directive in 2020, which sought to reclassify the role of tens of thousands of federal employees, essentially making it easier to fire them.

In a White House statement on Thursday, Biden said he was introducing “the final rule to protect nonpartisan civil servants” that would “protections for 2.2 million career civil servants from political interference, to guarantee that they can carry out their responsibilities in the best interest of the American people.”

He continued:

Day in and day out, career civil servants provide the expertise and continuity necessary for our democracy to function. They provide Americans with life-saving and life-changing services and put opportunity within reach for millions. That’s why since taking office, I have worked to strengthen, empower, and rebuild our career workforce. [This is] a step toward combatting corruption and partisan interference to ensure civil servants are able to focus on the most important task at hand: delivering for the American people.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman, Republican James Comer, argued the ruling would allow federal employees to be unaccountable:

OPM’s final rule is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s efforts to insulate the federal workforce from accountability. The federal workforce exists to serve the American people, yet many Americans have a deep and growing distrust of the federal bureaucracy. The Biden Administration’s rule will further undermine Americans’ confidence in their government since it allows poor performing federal workers and those who attempt to thwart the policies of a duly elected President to remain entrenched in the federal bureaucracy. We need more accountability for the unelected federal bureaucracy, not less.

Such a plan is ultimately designed to prevent Trump from firing the sort of deep state actors that successfully undermined his first term in office.

If Trump returns to the White House and wants to overturn the regulations, he would need to draft new rules through the Office of Personnel Management. This lengthy process would entail soliciting public feedback on any proposed alterations and also open him open to legal challenges.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he will seek to unravel the influence of the deep state over the course of his second term. “We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States,” Trump said back in 2022. “The deep state must and will be brought to heel.”