Biden Regime Accused of Double Standards: Declines Taiwan Independence Support While Advocating Ukraine’s NATO Membership

The Biden regime has come under fire for its double standard in its foreign policy stance towards Taiwan and Ukraine.

Critics are targeting the regime’s recent declaration of non-support for Taiwanese independence juxtaposed with its endorsement of Ukraine’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby addressed the media, stating that the United States does not advocate for Taiwan’s independence, reiterating the longstanding ‘One China’ policy. This position was made clear amidst increasing tensions following a considerable show of force by China near Taiwan.

China sent 30 planes and 9 vessels over and around Taiwan, which has recently been hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. This escalation in military activity followed a call between Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a press conference, a reporter questioned Kirby about the content of the Biden-Xi call, specifically regarding Taiwan.

“Certainly, Taiwan came up in the context of — of the call. There’s not a single discussion that we don’t have with senior leaders in the PRC where we don’t talk about Taiwan. Of course, it came up,” Kirby responded.

“I won’t characterize President Xi’s comments. But I can tell you that — that President Biden was very, very clear that — that nothing has changed about our One China policy. We don’t support independence for Taiwan. But we also don’t want to see the status quo changed in a unilateral way and certainly not by force.”

“We don’t support independence for Taiwan.” – White House national security communications adviser John Kirby pic.twitter.com/MM9U7BYVnT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 4, 2024

This statement stands in stark contrast to President Biden’s comments in a 60 Minutes interview on September 18, 2022. When asked if U.S. troops would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden affirmed, “Yes. If in fact there was an unprecedented attack…”

However, the White House later clarified that U.S. policy had not changed and that the official stance remains unstated.

Joe Biden Said US Troops Will Defend Taiwan In an interview on 60 Minutes, which took place on September 18, 2022, when asked if US troops would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Joe Biden said: “Yes. If in fact there was an unprecedented attack…” After the… pic.twitter.com/YdrDCPc54j — justredpillme (@justredpillme) April 4, 2024

On the same day of Kirby’s remarks, Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced that Ukraine, despite being known for its struggles with corruption and governance, would be joining NATO.

Ukraine is a corrupt, non-democratic, authoritarian republic known as the most corrupt country in Europe. Under Article 5, this means that an attack on Ukraine will be considered an attack on the United States.

As David Sachs says, “If you want nuclear war, vote Joe Biden in November.”

Blinken: ‘Ukraine WILL become a member of NATO’ Even as Russia has clearly made clear Ukrainian membership of NATO is the most serious of red lines, Washington seems hell-bent to fully encircle Russia and trigger World War 3. More coverage: https://t.co/Cc70i1K3yT pic.twitter.com/XW8Fm7SCWT — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) April 4, 2024

Just last month, on March 2, 2024, Putin warned the West during his annual “The State of Russia” speech.

Obviously, the Biden Administration ignored this warning.

Putin noted that while accusing Russia of plans to attack NATO allies in Europe, Western allies were “selecting targets for striking our territory” and “talking about the possibility of sending a NATO contingent to Ukraine.” “We remember the fate of those who sent their troop contingents to the territory of our country,” the Russian leader said in an apparent allusion to the failed invasions by Napoleon and Hitler. “Now the consequences for the potential invaders will be far more tragic.” In a two-hour speech before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin cast Western leaders as reckless and irresponsible and declared that the West should keep in mind that “we also have the weapons that can strike targets on their territory, and what they are now suggesting and scaring the world with, all that raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization.”

Putin’s remarks were not “off-the-cuff.” It was a carefully crafted message directed specifically at Biden and NATO leaders and came in the wake off French President Macron’s incredibly tone-deaf speech earlier in the week:

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out” in the future after the issue was debated at a gathering of European leaders in Paris, as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds into a third year. The French leader said that “we will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war” after the meeting of over 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials. “There’s no consensus today to send in an official, endorsed manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” Macron said in a news conference at the Elysee presidential palace.

