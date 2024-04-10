Biden Mocked For Being Led Around White House Lawn Like a Dog During Disastrous Greeting Ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Mrs. Kishida Yuko of Japan in an Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn.

The greeting ceremony was a total disaster.

81-year-old Biden had to be led around the South Lawn. He did his signature shuffle as he made his way around the White House lawn.

WATCH:

Biden does his signature shuffle as he's led around the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/0sIxWtp5vp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden was in a state of confusion the entire time.

WATCH:

Biden is in a perpetual state of confusion pic.twitter.com/b7WqOK7rY9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Biden wrapped up his brief remarks and shuffled away.

Notice his stiff gait as he shuffles back into the White House and out of public view.

WATCH:

Biden wraps up his remarks with the Japanese prime minister and shuffles back to the White House — dazed and confused the entire way pic.twitter.com/U1BAQTQP07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Conservatives mocked Biden for his state of confusion.

They might as well put a leash on him. He literally has to be lead around so he doesn’t get lost. This is so embarrassing — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) April 10, 2024

Never seen a human walk like that — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) April 10, 2024