Biden Mocked For Being Led Around White House Lawn Like a Dog During Disastrous Greeting Ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Mrs. Kishida Yuko of Japan in an Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn.

The greeting ceremony was a total disaster.

81-year-old Biden had to be led around the South Lawn. He did his signature shuffle as he made his way around the White House lawn.

WATCH:

Biden was in a state of confusion the entire time.

WATCH:

Biden wrapped up his brief remarks and shuffled away.

Notice his stiff gait as he shuffles back into the White House and out of public view.

WATCH:

Conservatives mocked Biden for his state of confusion.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.