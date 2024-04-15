Biden Checks His Watch While Iraqi Prime Minister Speaks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shyaa Al-Sudani of the Republic of Iraq.

Biden’s meeting with the Iraqi PM comes a couple of days after Iran attacked Israel with drone and missile strikes.

“Our partnership is pivotal for our nations, the Middle East and the world,” said Biden.

Biden took a victory lap after Iran attacked Israel.

“In the 36 hours since, we have been coordinating a diplomatic response to seek to prevent escalation,” Biden said slurring his words. “Strength and wisdom need to be different sides of the same coin.”

He continued slurring, “As you know, Iran launched an unprecedented aerial attack against Israel and we mounted an unprecedented military effort to defend Israel.”

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden checked his watch while the Iraqi Prime Minister was speaking.

VIDEO:

