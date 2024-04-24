Biden Campaign to Remain on TikTok, Even Though He Signed the Bill to Ban It

The Biden campaign will continue using TikTok even though the president has signed the bill to ban it or force its sale.

Former President Donald Trump has blasted Biden for the legislation, which cleared the House over the weekend as part of the roughly $90 billion foreign aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

“Just so everyone knows, especially the young people, Crooked Joe Biden is responsible for banning TikTok,” Trump wrote.

The Republican nominee said that Biden is the one pushing for the ban in order to “help his friends over at Facebook become richer and more dominant.”

“He is the one pushing it to close, and doing it to help his friends over at Facebook become richer and more dominant, and able to continue to fight, perhaps illegally, the Republican Party,” Trump continued.

Trump also asserted that the TikTok ban is “ELECTION INTERFERENCE.”

“It’s called ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump exclaimed. “Young people, and lots of others, must remember this on November 5th, ELECTION DAY, when they vote! They also must remember, more importantly, that he is destroying our Country, and is A MAJOR THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris campaign told Fox News that it would stay on the video-sharing platform.

The legislation, signed by Biden on Wednesday morning, gives TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which is based in China, nine months to sell or be banned in the United States.

Lawmakers said that the app is a risk to U.S. national security.

TikTok has argued the law is “unconstitutional.”

“This unconstitutional law is a TikTok ban, and we will challenge it in court,” the social media platform said in a statement. “We believe the facts and the law are clearly on our side, and we will ultimately prevail.”

The statement added that TikTok has “invested billions of dollars to keep U.S. data safe and our platform free from outside influence and manipulation.”

“This ban would devastate seven million businesses and silence 170 million Americans,” the company continued. “As we continue to challenge this unconstitutional ban, we will continue investing and innovating to ensure TikTok remains a space where Americans of all walks of life can safely come to share their experiences, find joy, and be inspired.”