Biden Campaign Lies, Claims Trump Will Target “Americans Who Oppose Him” Just Like He Did After Trump Issues Warning to Democrats: “It Comes Back to Bite”

President Trump joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax last Thursday to discuss the Democrats’ ongoing lawfare against him and past statements that if he were President, Hillary Clinton would be in jail.

It can be recalled that during an October 2016 debate in St. Louis, Hillary tried to zing Trump, saying, “It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in this country,” and he brought the house down with an epic one-liner: “Because you’d be in jail.”

Trump did not follow through with putting Hillary in jail or weaponizing the justice system against his opponents. “I thought it would be a terrible thing for our country,” Trump said in his interview with Kelly.

“They don’t care, these people are radical lunatics, they don’t care,” Trump continued in reference to Joe Biden and the Democrats who have persecuted President Trump and thousands of innocent, peaceful January 6 prisoners.

Trump added, “They have to be very careful with what they’re doing because it comes back to bite.”

The Democrats and Joe Biden, of course, lied about what Trump said and shared a selectively edited clip, claiming, “Trump says Americans who oppose him should ‘be careful’ because his Project 2025 agenda will send the Justice Department after them if he wins.”

Sound familiar?

From an official Biden-Harris campaign account:

Trump says Americans who oppose him should “be careful” because his Project 2025 agenda will send the Justice Department after them if he wins pic.twitter.com/vUEGN0Xuvb — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024

Watch a longer portion of the interview below.

Trump is currently facing 88 criminal counts brought on by four of Biden’s thugs in different jurisdictions ahead of the 2024 election.

Similarly, Kamala Harris gaslit the American people in a video message earlier this year, claiming that “Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and our most fundamental freedoms” and he “took rights and liberties from the American people.” This is all coming from the same regime that stole an election, took away our nation’s borders, pushed vaccine mandates on the American people, destroyed the economy, persecuted Trump supporters, and is trying to imprison the leading Presidential candidate in 2024.

