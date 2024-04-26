Biden Border Crisis: Border Patrol Agent in El Paso Shot at By Armed Thugs from Mexican Side of Border

The never-ending border crisis in Joe Biden’s America.

A Border Patrol agent was shot at by armed thugs near El Paso, Texas in San Elizario early Thursday afternoon. The shots were fired from the Mexican side of the border. The agent returned fire according to the CBP while no injuries were reported.

According to a CBP internal alert, the armed thugs never entered the US.

El Paso Times reported:

A person in Mexico shot at a U.S. Border Patrol agent during a “use of force” incident near San Elizario, authorities said. The shooting happened before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the U.S.-Mexico border near the San Elizario area. The agent came “under fire from the Mexican side” of the border, a law enforcement source told the El Paso Times. The shooting was described as a “use of force incident.”

According to Ali Bradley, in addition to Thursday’s incident, another incident happened last week involving an illegal alien who was stabbing other illegals in the El Paso sector. A National Guard soldier that was deployed under Operation Lonestar shot the illegal.

The root of the problem is the Federal Government’s unwillingness to secure our border which is their role under the US Constitution in Article IV, Section 4.

In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBCs “Meet the Press.” In his interview he dodged all responsibility for the border crisis.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

Under the Biden regime, a shocking 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the United States since January 2021.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states