Biden Trashes “MAGA Republicans” as He Signs $95 Billion Foreign Aid Package with No US Border Security (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday signed the foreign aid package which allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The Senate late Tuesday approved a massive $95 billion emergency foreign aid package with no U.S. border security.

A group of RINOs joined Democrats to support the bill. The measure passed by a vote of 79 to 18.

The passing of the bill saw 48 Democrats joined by 31 Republicans in favor of the foreign aid efforts. However, 15 Republicans broke ranks to vote against the package, with three Democrats joining in opposition.

The finalized bill encompasses extensive provisions:

$47.7 billion through the Defense Department to support Ukraine’s military with training, equipment, weapons, and logistical aid.

through the Defense Department to support Ukraine’s military with training, equipment, weapons, and logistical aid. $13.4 billion to restock U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine.

to restock U.S. military equipment sent to Ukraine. $20.5 billion for U.S. Armed Forces support in Europe.

for U.S. Armed Forces support in Europe. $9.5 billion in economic aid to Ukraine as a forgivable loan.

in economic aid to Ukraine as a forgivable loan. Added to this is 15 billion** in military aid designated for Israel and ** 9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict zones, a point of contention for conservative Republicans concerned about the funds being intercepted by Hamas.

in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict zones, a point of contention for conservative Republicans concerned about the funds being intercepted by Hamas. The bill also allots $8 billion to counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific and introduces legislation that would force the divestment or ban of TikTok in the United States.

“It’s a good day for America,” Biden said after he signed the foreign aid package with no US border security.

“It’s a good day for America, it’s a good day for Europe, and it’s a good day for world peace,” Biden said. “It’s going to make America safer, it’s going to make the world safer, and it continues America’s leadership in the world and everyone knows it.”

“We believe America must stand up for what is right. We don’t walk away from our allies, we stand with them. We don’t let tyrants win, we oppose them,” he said.

Biden trashed “MAGA Republicans” for opposing a package that sends billions of dollars to foreign countries while ignoring the US border.

“Some of our MAGA Republicans reject that vision,” Biden added.

