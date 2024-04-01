Beyond the Headlines: FBI Tracking YOUR Social Media: YOU Could Be NEXT

The FBI recently visited a Muslim American’s house regarding statements he had made about the Israel-Palestine war. While this has proved to be a contentious topic between not only both sides of the aisle but within both sides since the events of October 7th, American citizens are still nominally afforded the right to free speech without harassment from law enforcement and intel agencies. So why did this agent claim this is what the FBI does ALL DAY? Elijah Schaffers explains this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines.