AUDIO: Justice Neil Gorsuch Blows Up Department of Injustice’s Case Against J6 Protesters While Dunking on Biden Solicitor General During Questioning

The United States Supreme Court is holding arguments in Fischer v. US, a case that could reduce criminal charges filed against more than 350 Trump supporters who participated in the US Capitol protest on January 6, 2021.

The Department of Injustice (DOJ) is using a statute called “obstructed a Congressional proceeding” to prosecute hundreds of these protesters simply for exercising their First Amendment rights. This statute is a serious felony with the potential of 20 years behind bars.

CNN notes that this case also has implications for President Donald Trump, who was charged by corrupt special counsel Jack Smith for exercising his First Amendment rights on that fateful day.

Justice Neil Gorsuch stole the show this morning by blowing up the foundation of the DOJ’s case against the nonviolent J6 protesters. While the Trump supporters simply exercised their freedom of speech, there were leftist individuals who committed actual felonies that the Biden regime gave a complete pass to.

Gorsuch threw out several meaningful real-life incidents involving these left-wing figures, including the unlawful sit-ins during a trial (which occurred during the Brett Kavanaugh hearing in 2018), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling a fire alarm to prevent a critical vote to keep the government open, hecklers during the State of the Union, and so-called “mostly peaceful” protests (BLM riots).

Gorsuch asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar whether those actions would qualify for 20 years in prison. Prelogar tried to spin her out of the questioning. She claimed that the DOJ would need to prove “corrupt intent” and whether these incidents qualified as a “meaningful” disruption of the proceedings.

Of course, all of these incidents recounted by Gorsuch met those qualifications, meaning the leftists, including Bowman, should have received years in prison. But Prelogar could not really answer Gorsuch’s queries unless she wanted to admit defeat.

Gorsuch was having none of Prelogar’s nonsensical spinning and pushed back. “We went around that tree yesterday,” he told her.

He then pinpointed the most asinine part of her statement. “So a mostly peaceful protest that disrupts an official proceeding for an indefinite period would not be covered?”

Prelogar responded by trying to bring up the BS “intent” excuse again before Gorsuch finally shut her down.

Joseph Fischer, a former Pennsylvania police officer who participated in the J6 protests, is the person who brought the case to the Supreme Court. His lawyers point out Fischer spent less than four minutes inside the building and advanced fewer than 25 feet.

DOJ prosecutors argue differently, though. They claim Fischer warned his police chief that things might get violent, and he texted that protesters should drag Democrats “into the street and have a mob trial.”

A grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Fischer in March 2021, just two months after the attack. The indictment included charges of civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as the obstruction charge. He faces at least 20 years in prison.

The case before the Supreme Court involves only that last charge as CNN notes.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the suffering of J6 protesters under the Biden regime. In addition to outrageous sentencing, some were assaulted by Capitol Police officers, denied medical care, and have been beaten in prison.

A ruling favoring Fischer could help right the injustices many have suffered, but the scars will remain permanent.