Argentina’s Former President Alberto Fernández Has His Assets Frozen, His Tax and Banking Secrecy Lifted – Failed Socialist Leader Is Accused of Corruption

Unless you were brainwashed by the MSM Globalists, it was painful to follow the coverage of the last Argentine Presidential election, in which the winner Javier Milei, with his common sense economic ideas, was branded as ‘dangerous’ ‘radical,’ and the inevitable ‘far-right.’,

In the meantime, the Peronist socialists, legitimate heirs of the brutal dictator Juan Perón, were treated like the sensible choice – never mind that they destroyed the once-prosperous country and drove 60% of the citizens below the poverty line.

After all, socialists and Globalists are always the good guys for the crooked fake media.

Former President Alberto Fernández led a disastrous government and was so unpopular that he didn’t even run for reelection.

Now, it arises that may not have been just an extremely incompetent leader, but allegedly, also deeply corrupt.

The Argentine Justice has frozen the assets and has lifted the fiscal and banking secrecy of Fernández and several of his collaborators.

The actions are part of an investigation into alleged corruption regarding the contracting of State insurance during his Government.

ABC International reported:

“Judge Julián Ercolini of the national Federal Criminal and Correctional Court, has ordered the general [freezing] of Fernández’s assets and has lifted the tax and banking secrecy on his accounts in the case that investigates whether the president favored, for the contracting of State insurance, the husband of his private secretary. Ercolini’s measure also covers another 32 people, [among] former officials, companies and cooperatives that are being investigated, and who will now not be able to sell or dispose of their assets.”

The decision affects one Héctor Martínez Sosa and his wife María Cantero, who was Fernández’s secretary.

For Judge Ercolini, this link raises credible suspicions that the former president played an important role in the intermediation between state entities and Nación Seguros.

“Fernández is being investigated for alleged irregularities regarding a decree that he signed in December 2021, by which he ordered that all public organizations must contract insurance with Nación Seguros , from the state-owned Banco Nación, in which friends of the ex-president as intermediaries collecting million-dollar commissions. Despite not needing managers to contract these insurances, the public organizations used the husband of their secretary and friend, Martínez Sosa, as an intermediary, who also appears as a creditor of the former president in their sworn statements.”

If convicted, Fernández will join in infamy his Vice President (also former first lady and later President) Cristina Kirchner, another leading Peronist politician who was indicted and convicted for obstructing the investigation into the 1994 Hezbollah Bombing of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a Jewish Community Centre – a conviction later overturned during Fernández’ term.

On 6 December 2022, she was further sentenced to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from holding public office for corruption.

