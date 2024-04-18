“Are You Ready to Choose Freedom Over Democracy? Because That’s America!” – Joe Biden Falls Apart in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday continued campaigning in Pennsylvania and made a stop in Philadelphia.

This is Biden’s last day in Pennsylvania this week before he returns to the White House.

So far, Biden’s stops in Scranton and Pittsburgh have been total disasters.

A protestor was removed from Biden’s Philly event. Notice how small the room is. Biden can’t even fill a small venue in deep blue Philadelphia.

VIDEO:

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

“I see a future with a planet! We save the planet as this guy busting his neck doing. From climate change. Literally!” Biden said.

Then he dropped this gem…

“Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.