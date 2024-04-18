“Are You Ready to Choose Freedom Over Democracy? Because That’s America!” – Joe Biden Falls Apart in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday continued campaigning in Pennsylvania and made a stop in Philadelphia.

This is Biden’s last day in Pennsylvania this week before he returns to the White House.

So far, Biden’s stops in Scranton and Pittsburgh have been total disasters.

A protestor was removed from Biden’s Philly event. Notice how small the room is. Biden can’t even fill a small venue in deep blue Philadelphia.

VIDEO:

A protester just got escorted out of Biden’s campaign event here in Philadelphia. “I have rights to be here,” the person screamed as he was pulled away. pic.twitter.com/Y69ySBeI3e — Iris Tao (@IrisTaoTV) April 18, 2024

As usual, Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and lies.

“I see a future with a planet! We save the planet as this guy busting his neck doing. From climate change. Literally!” Biden said.

Then he dropped this gem…

“Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America!” Biden shouted.

WATCH: