“ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE”: Trump Responds to Biden Saying He Will Debate “Somewhere, I Don’t Know When”



Trump rattled Biden in their first debate, screen image, September 29, 2020.

President Trump has been pressuring Joe Biden to debate for months, with Biden not committing. At recent rallies, Trump has set an empty debate podium for Biden on stage.

I love the podium Trump brings with him every time he does a rally for Biden to debate him on. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eiWLjjkIV1 — The Conservative Patriot (@TheConserv55806) April 14, 2024

Joe Biden gave an interview to not-so-shocking-anymore-jock Howard Stern on SiriusXM Friday morning–or as Fox host Dagen McDowell put it, “that was Fart Man interviewing old man.”

Fart Man interviewing Old man 😂 pic.twitter.com/sYyzeu2pVB — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 26, 2024

Stern: “I don’t know if you’re gonna to debate your, uh, your opponent.”

Biden: “I am somewhere, I don’t know when. I’m happy to debate him.”

Senior Trump campaign advisor and chief operating officer of the Republican National Committee Chris LaCivita posted a reply to Biden on X Twitter, “Ok let’s set it up!”

Ok let’s set it up ! https://t.co/wPMBiGi0IU — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) April 26, 2024

Trump responded in Trump style on Truth Social Friday afternoon, “Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters. I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate. In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!”

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the bipartisan body that has overseen presidential debates since 1988, announced the schedule for the 2024 debates last November.

First presidential debate:

Monday, September 16, 2024

Texas State University, San Marcos, TX Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Lafayette College, Easton, PA Second presidential debate:

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA Third presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 9, 2024

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Trump is pushing for more and earlier debates as ‘early voting’ starts in some states before the first debate. The Trump campaign sent a letter to the debate commission on April 11: