Anti-Israel Mob Shows Up at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Harasses Attendees (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, the anti-Israel mob vowed to ‘shut down’ the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which is happening tonight. We reported on their plans.

Well, the mob kept their word. They showed up and they are making a total nuisance of themselves as usual.

Of course, the people they’re harassing are beltway journalists, so this is a bit entertaining.

ABC News reports:

Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests at White House correspondents’ dinner shadowed by war in Gaza An election-year roast of President Joe Biden before journalists, celebrities and politicians at the annual White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday butted up against growing public discord over the Israel-Hamas war, with protests outside the event condemning both Biden’s handling of the conflict and the Western news’ media coverage of it. In previous years, Biden, like most of his predecessors, has used the glitzy annual White House Correspondents’ Association gala to needle media coverage of his administration and jab at political rivals, notably Republican rival Donald Trump. With hundreds of protesters rallying against the war in Gaza outside the event and concerns over the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the perils for journalists covering the conflict, the war hung over this year’s event. “Shame on you!” protesters draped in the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh cloth shouted, running after men in tuxedos and suits and women in long dresses who were holding clutch purses as guests hurried inside for the dinner.

See the videos below:

Terrorist sympathizers stage a massive protest outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, complete with a “die-in” and the unfurling of a huge Palestinian flag from a hotel window. They are scaling up – as they always do.pic.twitter.com/8SIP86n37f — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 28, 2024

BREAKING. Pro-Hamas demonstrators ambush celebs as they enter the White House Correspondents Dinner. The WHCD event is attended by celebrities and journalists who pretend to hold the rich and powerful accountable with cheap jokes. You love to see it.pic.twitter.com/kivEzVO1OF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2024

“F….ck Joe Biden,” Free Palestine protesters chant outside the White House Correspondents Dinner. WATCH pic.twitter.com/uVsFla8slg — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 28, 2024

Will the media still give these lunatics sympathetic coverage? Probably.