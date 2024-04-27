Another Republican Rep. Abruptly Announces Retirement! Florida Rep. Bill Posey Won’t Seek Reelection

Another one!

Florida GOP Rep. Bill Posey on Friday abruptly announced he will be retiring from Congress at the end of the year.

The 76-year-old was first elected to represent Florida’s 8th Congressional District in 2008.

“It has been the greatest honor of Katie’s and my life to represent you in Congress,” Bill Posey said in a statement. “And, polls suggest that because of YOUR support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office. However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspect my re-election campaign.”

“I will continue to devote all possible resources to continue representing you through the end of my current term, helping President Donald Trump return to the oval office, and supporting former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, in whom I have the greatest trust and confidence, to take up my battles against the swamp and replace me as your Congressman,” he said.

Bill Posey endorsed Mike Haridopolos to replace his seat.

“For many years, Mike has served as my Congressional Finance Committee Chairman, while I have mentored him to replace me,” Posey said. “Mike was, and remains, my first choice to represent you, me, and our district in Congress.”

Last week GOP Rep. Jake LaTurner (KS) announced he won’t seek reelection in November. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2020.

According to Axios, more Republican lawmakers are expected to announce retirements in the next few weeks.

More than 23 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection in 2024.

Last month RINO Representative Mike Gallagher (WI) announced he would exit the House in mid-April.

Following the resignation of Mike Gallagher, Kevin McCarthy, Bill Johnson, Ken Buck and the ousting of George Santos, the Republicans are left with a one-seat majority!