ANOTHER ONE: Anti-Israel Protesters Shut Down Entire Golden Gate Bridge, Backing Up Traffic for Miles – Police Show Up in Riot Gear to Confront the Agitators (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that pro-Hamas agitators are blocked off a road entering Chicago O’Hare Airport while police are doing nothing, forcing some travelers to ditch their cars and walk to the airport. Now, they have completely shut down the Golden Gate Bridge as police arrive to confront them in riot gear.

According to KGO-TV, the protest started Monday morning on Northbound I-880 in Oakland where agitators blocked every single lane. They brought barrels onto the roadway and reportedly chained themselves to the barrels.

In the video below, the protesters can be seen holding signs reading “Stop the World for Gaza” and End the Siege on Gaza Now!”

WATCH:

NEW: Pro-Palestine protesters have blocked the Golden Gate Bridge just hours after another group shut down lanes at Chicago O’Hare airport. The protest reportedly started in Oakland where they blocked lanes and chained themselves to barrels. Now, all southbound direction lanes… pic.twitter.com/o8PLQVEOmW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2024

Law enforcement has since cut the chains, but traffic remains backed up for miles into Marin County. It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

KRON-4 reports sidewalks on the bridge are also closed to bikes and pedestrians thanks to the illegal protest.

Fox News reports police have arrived in riot gear to confront the protesters.

Bay Area Police in riot gear are about to confront Hamassholes who shut down the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/0yxd3Yo8FR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 15, 2024

KGO-TV reveals the protests are a part of A15, a worldwide economic blockade in solidarity with “Palestine.” They want an arms embargo and an end to US taxpayer funding for Israel.

KRON-TV reports even more protests are planned in the Bay Area, further inconveniencing residents. One is scheduled at noon Pacific at UN Plaza and Market and Hyde streets in San Francisco by the Marxist, anti-military group Code Pink.

Another protest by the A15 group is planned at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, a possible troll of the company’s CEO (and X Owner) Elon Musk.