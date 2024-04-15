Angry Christians Clash with Australian Police Following Stabbing of Leader and Worshippers at Wakeley Church: ‘Bring Him Out’ (VIDEO)

Sydney has been rocked by another stabbing incident just days after a tragic attack at a local shopping mall.

Bishop Mari Emmanuel of Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley was the target of a violent stabbing while preaching during an evening service.

The assailant, dressed in black, approached the altar and repeatedly stabbed the Bishop in the face and head in an attack that was inadvertently broadcast live on the church’s YouTube channel.

The horrifying scene unfolded on Monday just after 7 pm, leaving the congregation in chaos. Early reports indicate that at least two other individuals were also stabbed as they attempted to intervene. Footage of the incident has since been circulating online, capturing the terror.

A man has been apprehended by police and taken to an undisclosed location for questioning. While the motive behind the attack is still being investigated, the incident has led to widespread outrage within the community.

Below is the video of the attacker who stabbed the priest and other churchgoers while smirking the whole time.

Tensions escalated further as the community clashed with police, resulting in injuries to at least two officers and damage to police vehicles.

The officers were reportedly struck by objects, including bottles and bricks, thrown by members of the community attempting to confront the accused stabber, according to New South Wales acting assistant commissioner Andrew Holland.

