AMERICA FIRST: Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Multiple Amendments to Speaker Johnson and Biden’s Ukraine Bill – Diverts Aid to Our Southern Border and 100% of Ukraine Funds to Support Americans Impacted by Disasters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced multiple amendments to Biden and Speaker Mike Johnson’s foreign aid package, which funds Ukraine, Israel, and Palestine as our US Southern Border remains wide open and Biden’s Border Bloodbath rages on.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Palestine. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Worse, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

After President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

One amendment proposed by Marjorie Taylor Greene to a funding bill that would provide $26.38 billion to Israel would divert some but not all funding toward the development of space laser technology to finally secure the US southern border.

The amendment reads, “By the funds made available by this Act, such sums as necessary shall be used for the development of space laser technology on the southwest border.”

“Israel has some of the best unmanned defense systems in the world. I’ve previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel’s defense. America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses,” said Greene in a post on X:

Another amendment would require members who vote for the Ukraine aid bill to enlist in the Ukrainian military and go fight the war themselves. The amendment reads, “Any Member of Congress who votes in favor of this Act shall be required to conscript in the Ukrainian military.”

Greene said on X, “I mean if you want to fund the war, why don’t you go fight in it. Show your support for Ukraine.”

Greene further introduced two amendments that would slash foreign aid, presumably to Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, by 100% and dedicate those resources to helping Americans impacted by the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and Hawaii wildfire disasters.

The Amendments read:

Each amount made available by this Act is hereby reduced by 100 percent, and such amounts shall be made available to the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the communities in and around East Palestine, Ohio. Each amount made available by this Act is hereby reduced by 100 percent and such amounts shall be made available to the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purposes of aiding the communities in and around Lahaina, Hawaii.

Via Nick Sortor:

JUST IN: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced MULTIPLE amendments to the Ukraine aid bill Two of which divert 100% of the funds to support the victims of East Palestine, Ohio AND Maui, Hawaii. Now THAT’S how you put AMERICA FIRST!

It can be recalled that Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of The House late last month after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans. The vote – 286 to 134 – had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ The bill was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The bill, which passed last month before Congress went on recess, left our border wide open for Joe Biden and his dangerous illegal immigrants and continues the practice of flying millions of illegals into and across the United States. It further allocates millions of dollars for abortions up until birth and for youth transgender or LGBTQ programs.

In the last month alone, Republicans under Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership have given up the $1.2 trillion spending bill with more support from Democrats than Republicans, reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702, and the disastrous foreign aid package introduced yesterday.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced in an X post on Monday, “I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Rep. MTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”