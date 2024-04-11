Alex Jones: I Already Knew the CIA-FBI was Running a Deep State Takedown Operation Against Me – It Came Out in Court in Connecticut – The FBI was a Party to It, Advising Them (VIDEO)

Infowars host and founder Alex Jones joined Steve Bannon on The War Room the day after undercover video revealed a CIA-FBI operative explaining how the FBI used their powers to bankrupt Alex and Infowars.

Alex Jones told Steve Bannon that President Trump needs to “fire their ass” and clean house at the deep state when he comes into office in 2025.

Alex Jones: The Justice Department, CIA, and NSA are all in with big tech. That came out of the weaponization hearings. They’re using it against the people, and we don’t like open borders or devalued dollars. Then we’re called Russian agents when we’re the loyal Americans. We have the Justice Department, as you said earlier in your analysis, that since Biden got in, openly declared war on populist Christian Conservatives and are saying the largest political block of the country is the biggest threat to the nation when it’s the globalists that have sold out America to communist China and to all these globalist forces.

And so they really want to get the reauthorization of FISA, Marjorie Taylor-Green, used the case of this current CIA operative and former FBI agent who just got caught on video admitting that they’ve been running a deep state takedown operation against me. I already knew that. It came out in court in Connecticut in the staged trial where the judge already found me guilty that the FBI was a party to it and was advising them and going through all the discovery, trying to find something to put me in jail.

Steve Bannon: …Walk through what we now have found out about your particular situation.

Alex Jones: This Gavin O’ Blennis character has been at DHS for a long time. He’s a big liberal general, SJW, a social justice warrior. He then went and worked for the FBI, and now he works as a contract manager that manages the contracts and operations for the CIA.

He got caught by one of these project Veritas-style groups that previously last year helped bring down PornHub in Texas and triggered that criminal investigation when they caught the footage of executives at PornHub saying, “Yes, we target, and are trying to recruit children.” So this very respected group, Sound Investigation, is what they’re called. They were out doing a drag net research with undercover operatives, excuse me, Steve, of federal agents. And we were asking about persecution of people like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones.

And this O’Bllennis character starts bragging about how he was made aware at the FBI and CIA of how they had basically run an information operation against me, mainly to demonize Trump, where they made up a bunch of stuff I never said or did, hiked all up in the press, then advised groups how to sue me and how to do it in certain jurisdictions to basically rig it, to, quote, cut my legs off, take me off the air, and try to silence me because, “I was one of the loudest voices.”

And so now the report has gone extremely viral. Elon Musk and others have been responding and saying that needs to be investigated. The same Democrat Party law firm that has been quarterbacking this against me is now quarterbacking the lawsuits against Elon Musk. They also have quarterbacked the operations against Giuliani and Trump. So it’s all run out of New York and DC. The information operations run out of DC, the CIA, the legal response from the Democrats out of New York. And it’s all right there.

Steve Bannon: Just hang on, hang on, hang on. I want to make sure. This is their classic playbook to Alinsky. You had a platform, and you were the loudest voice with no back down saying exactly what they were doing. They specifically targeted you to hurt the Trump movement. You were Alinskied with operatives, but most importantly, with actual government assets, with CIA, FBI, DOJ. They specifically target you for your destruction, sir.

Alex Jones: Well, just like we saw in the weaponization hearings that you and I already knew about it. We experienced it in the last six, seven years. But in the hearings last year, they confirmed that FBI and CIA, they even had the emails with the CIA saying, This isn’t really legal what we’re doing. That email came out where they were reaching out to Facebook, which is META, and Instagram, and Google, and Twitter at the time, and with hundreds of thousands of requests we know of, saying, Take this down, take that down. What the hell are you doing? Cussing at the executives and high-level moderators at the big tech social media platforms, not just about Hunter Biden’s laptop, but on thousands of different subjects, including even the Afghan withdraw. Hey, don’t let people criticize the Afghan disastrous snap withdrawal that Biden did and the 80 plus billion in weapons that they gave the Taliban the rest of them, and ISIS-K. So this is just another level of how they’re inside of their actually running this. It’s totally illegal. It’s 100 times considerably larger on the scale of what came out in Senator Frank Church’s hearings in the ’70s.

So we need serious hearings with serious teeth. We need funding to be cut to all these special units they’ve got, the CIA and the FBI. It’s supposedly illegal to have the CIA operating domestically, but we know that in the middle of Obama’s terms, he got that law removed and repealed that the CIA couldn’t engage in domestic propaganda. But it’s still illegal for them to be engaged domestically engaging American citizens. As you know, Steve comes through a lot of hoops to be able to get the authorisation to do that and have pure evidence that someone is really working with a foreign power.

But instead, they just say, all MAGA, all Conservatives are Russian agents or Chinese agents, when it’s the complete opposite. Then you have the globalists in bed with the Russians, in bed with the Chinese. Total proof of that. So there’s real proof of espionage with people like Swallows-well and Feinstein, all the rest of them. Then that’s okay. We can see hearings where Swalz-well, that’s my name for him, Swalz-well, sits up there and talks about the communist Chinese threat when he was literally penetrated by a real agent of the CCP. So this is the government waging war against the people directly. Here they are, bragging about it, and it’s hiding in plain view.

And MTG has said, she tweeted it today, or posted on X, that she’s going to bring this up in the hearings, that she’s going to make an issue out of this latest case. But this is a keyhole we’re looking through into a wider world where they’re just openly sitting around talking about how they’re targeting whoever they see as the most effective journalist, trying to put Trump in prison for saying they stole the 2020 election, which we know they did, trying to put you in for standing up to them, putting Trump’s top campaign people in prison. This is the gulag. If they can get away with it with Trump, they’ll get away with it with anybody. That’s why I stand with Trump so strong, and he’s the man of the arena, and so are you.