ALERT: Highly Poisonous Substance that Can Cause Coma and Blindness Discovered in Hand Sanitizer and Aloe Gel – Voluntary Recall Underway

Over three dozen lots of hand sanitizer and aloe gel are reportedly being recalled because they contain a highly poisonous substance that can cause severe health issues, including blindness and coma.

The FDA said Friday that Aruba Aloe Balm N.V., which is based in Oranjestad, Aruba, is “voluntarily” recalling 40 lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel. These products contain alcohol modified with methanol.

As the FDA notes, exposure to methanol can lead to nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. The people most at risk for methanol poisoning are children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. claims it has not received any reports of adverse events connected to the use of its products.

Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel is used as a sanitizer to help reduce bacteria that can potentially cause disease. It is packaged in 12 fl oz green plastic bottles with white labels reading in part “ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World’s Finest Aloe.”

Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel is designed to provide temporary relief of pain and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites, or minor skin irritations. It comes in 2.2 and 8.5 fl. oz clear bottles.

The affected Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer GEL product lots are the following:

The affected Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel product lots are as follows:

According to the FDA, the products were distributed between 5/1/2021 and 10/27/2023 and sold in the US online via the Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. website. The Aruba-based company is notifying the customers who bought the products via email and offering a discount coupon for a future purchase.

The FDA is urging customers to discontinue using the products and to throw them away. The agency also says customers affected by the product should contact their doctor or healthcare provider.