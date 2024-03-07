WTH: Republicans in Kodiak, Alaska Were Unable to Vote in Tuesday’s Primary Because Person Administering Polling Center Had to Cancel

Republicans in Kodiak, Alaska, were not able to vote in the state’s presidential preference election on Tuesday because no polling locations were available after a volunteer canceled, and the local GOP couldn’t “find anybody to step in.”

In 2021, the city of Kodiak had a population of 5.68k people.

One frustrated Kodiak voter who said they were looking forward to casting a vote for Donald Trump but was unable to vote told The Gateway Pundit, “This is the most consequential election of our lifetime.”

“Being denied your right to vote because someone had to ‘cancel’ is unacceptable and has left an entire community of GOP voters feeling disenfranchised,” they continued.

Despite this disenfranchisement of Trump voters, Trump carried Alaska with almost 90% of the vote and won nearly every election on Tuesday!

Conversely, Nikki Haley needed to use extra voters to hardly muster a win in Vermont. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Haley won just one race Tuesday night — hardly — after Democrats admitted to voting for her in Vermont’s open primary.

Biden-supporting Democrats in Vermont and likely other open primary states are voting for Nikki Haley in the open GOP Primaries despite having no plans to vote for her in the November General Election.

Democrat Paul Somerset said, “I’m voting against Trump. I’m not voting for Haley” to “make Trump look weak.”

Alaska Republican Chair Ann Brown told the Anchorage Daily News, “Polling sites that have been organized by our districts are dependent on whether volunteers are available to staff them. This is an all-volunteer-run operation.”

Kodiak voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2020 General Election. Hopefully, they can find poll workers to administer the elections in November!

