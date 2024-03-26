“Wow! She Hung Up!” – Karine Jean-Pierre Hangs Up on North Carolina Radio Host After Being Confronted About Biden’s Obvious Dementia and Bad Economy (AUDIO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday hung up on a Charlotte, North Carolina radio host after he confronted her about Joe Biden’s obvious dementia and bad economy.

Karine Jean-Pierre called Mark Garrison from 99.3 WBT hoping to promote Biden’s visit to North Carolina.

Biden traveled to Raleigh on Tuesday for a campaign event. He spoke about healthcare and his failed economic agenda dubbed Bidenomics.

Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t handle a few real questions from the radio host. She is used to a liberal press pool asking her softball questions.

KJP hung up on the radio host almost immediately after calling into the show.

“When I told a number of people that I was talking to you, it was interesting that they all said, would you please just ask her does the president have dementia…so before I move on from it, does he?” Mark Garrison asked KJP.

KJP melted down after the radio host asked her if (gasp) an 81-year-old man who can barely walk and talk has dementia.

How dare he!

“Mark, I can’t even believe you’re asking me this question! That is an incredibly offensive question to ask,” KJP said.

The radio host pivoted to a question about Biden’s horrible economy.

“Gas prices and grocery prices here. Big topics here in North Carolina. How does Mr. Biden win votes when people don’t have as much disposable income?” Mark Garrison asked KJP.

KJP rattled off a bunch of lies about grocery prices before hanging up. The Biden White House doesn’t care about voters or getting votes because they know the system is rigged.

“Wow! She hung up!” Mark Garrison said in disbelief.

AUDIO:

LISTEN: KJP hangs up on a Charlotte, North Carolina radio host after being asked if Joe Biden has dementia and about high gas prices and high grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/eu69qAQhVH — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 26, 2024

Mark Garrison reflected on his conversation with Karine Jean-Pierre after she hung up on him.

AUDIO: