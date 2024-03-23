Woman Arrested for Arson at Church and Starting Fire in Patrol Car — All While Nude

A Florida woman has been arrested for arson at a church, then lighting a fire in the patrol car after her arrest — all while nude.

Taylor Nicole Pyatte, 42, was arrested by the Fort Myers Police Department just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 5:32 a.m. on Thursday, an officer put out a small fire near 2431 Cleveland Avenue and another small one at Grace Church at 2415 Grand Avenue,” local station WINK reports.

Pyatte was found by the fire, naked.

While in the patrol vehicle, Pyatte started another fire in the car’s door panel.

“She had been searched prior; however, police believe she may have hidden the lighter somewhere that officers would not find it,” the report added.

Pyatte has been charged with arson and damage to property or criminal mischief.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.