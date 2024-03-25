Woke Best Buy Announces Closure of 24 Stores This Year with an Additional 10-15 Expected by Next Year

In a recent earnings call, Best Buy, a woke retail giant, announced the closure of 24 stores in 2024, with an additional 10-15 stores expected to shut down in the fiscal year 2025.

While the specific locations of the impending closures have not been disclosed, this decision is part of Best Buy’s broader efforts to adapt its retail footprint to the changing consumer shopping habits in an increasingly digital marketplace. As of now, Best Buy operates over 1,000 stores across the United States.

“In fiscal ’24, we closed 24 stores. And in fiscal ’25, we expect to close 10 to 15 stores,” said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy’s Chief Financial Officer, in the transcript of the earnings call, according to abc7.

“As our ongoing practice, we will continue to close existing traditional stores during our rigorous review of stores as their leases come up for renewal,” Bilunas said.

According to abc7, “The retailer will close larger stores, and set up smaller stores with vibrant layouts in markets where it has no physical presence.”

For customers who prefer in-person shopping experiences, the closure of stores will limit their ability to see, touch, and test products before making a purchase. Although Best Buy is focusing on enhancing the customer experience through the introduction of smaller, more vibrant stores, the reduced number of locations may inconvenience customers who now have to travel further to reach a store.

The closure of stores directly affects employees working in those locations. Loss of jobs is a significant disadvantage, impacting the livelihood of individuals and potentially their communities. While some employees may be offered positions in other locations or in new smaller-format stores, not all will have this opportunity, leading to unemployment for some.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) dropped a story featuring a whistleblower from inside Best Buy who released screenshots of a training program.

A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.

The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below.”

The program is only for employees who “identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander.”

A second whistleblower revealed Best Buy discriminates against Christians.

“A Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops.” O’Keefe said.

Best Buy has fired the whistleblower Enis Sujak who went public after exposing a manager’s ban on Christian symbols at the workplace.

“Enis will go on offense and bring civil rights lawsuits against Best Buy for violating the law!” James O’Keefe said.