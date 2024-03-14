West Point Removes the Words ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ From Its Mission Statement

West Point has removed the words ‘duty, honor, country’ from its mission statement, replacing them with the more generic words ‘Army values.’

This change comes amid the worst military recruiting problem in the United States in years. Does anyone in military leadership think this will help with that issue?

This will also do nothing to quiet the idea that the military has gone ‘woke.’

West Point Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland on Monday announced a new mission statement for the venerable institution that replaces the words “duty, honor, country” for the more generic “Army values.”

The West Point’s previous mission statement was:

To educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army.

The new statement says:

To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of professional excellence and service to the Army and Nation.

Gilland claimed he wanted to focus more on the “mission essential tasks” of “build, educate, train, and inspire” versus “duty, honor, country.”

The change is being harshly criticized on Twitter/X.

The left’s long march through our institutions is clearly not over yet.

