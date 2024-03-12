WAYNE ROOT: “THE ART OF THE DEAL.” Alex Jones Warns Trump Will Lose Election If He Keeps Praising Covid Vaccine. But I have a Way for Trump to Turn Covid Vaccines into Biggest Win-Win of All-Time

By Wayne Allyn Root

Alex Jones just warned President Trump to stop praising the Covid vaccine, after the latest Trump post at TruthSocial over the weekend.

And I agree that Trump praising the Covid vaccine is a big mistake. For a guy who always wins, and loves to negotiate

“win-win” deals, President Trump needs to understand the Covid vaccine is the world’s biggest “lose-lose.”

Stay away from it like a grenade!

Why? Because virtually everyone in America who loves the Covid vaccine…and believes it works…hates Trump and will NEVER, ever, ever vote for him. And they will never give him any credit for the Covid vaccine. Trump is wasting his breath.

But everyone who loves, supports and appreciates Trump (at this point close to 100 million Americans)…and will stand by him through thick and thin…hates the Covid vaccine…believes it’s dangerous and deadly…and believes it’s a either the biggest mistake in healthcare history, or a crime against humanity.

Even more importantly, pretty much every supporter of President Trump says they know someone who has either died, or been badly injured by the Covid vaccine.

That’s why praising the vaxx is a lose-lose. There are no votes to be gained, but many votes could be lost.

Having said all of that, my goal is to always support and defend President Trump. He is the greatest president of my lifetime. More importantly, Trump is our last chance. Trump is the only one who can defeat the Deep State and DC Swamp. If Trump is elected, we save America, and we make America great again. But if Trump is defeated, we lose America forever.

Either Trump wins, or he is the last Republican president ever.

Therefore, my goal is to support President Trump, and find ways to help him win. Even though we disagree on one issue- the Covid jab.

I was the first mainstream TV and radio host to warn about A) The dangers of the Covid vaccine…B) All the deaths, injuries and miscarriages in the vaccine trials…C) All the deaths on the early-warning VAERS list compiled by the CDC…and D) Warn Americans that Big Pharma tried to coverup the trial results for 75 years.

Think about that for a minute. Can you imagine if any other medical product in history showed deaths, injuries and pregnant women miscarrying…and the company told doctors it was fine…and then tried to bury the truth for 75 years?

We also found out recently that the CDC had a memo ready to go public that warned the Covid vaccine causes elevated levels of Myocarditis (damage to your heart). But it was never released. Why? How many Americans died because the CDC withheld the memo? Then, soon thereafter, the CDC put out an announcement urging everyone- including children- to get the latest booster.

Can you imagine if any CEO in America knew a product was deadly, had a warning announcement ready to go, but never released it, and then urged everyone to use their product? That’s called “mass murder.” That CEO would be in prison for life.

Having said all of that, I’m here to always support and help elect President Trump. He should never again praise the vaccine. But he does not need to condemn it either. If he does what I’m about to recommend, all is forgiven, and Trump is elected by a landslide. Here it is…

Trump needs to pledge if elected, he’ll do 4 things and he wins on the issue of the Covid vaccine…

1. Trump pledges an Executive Order on day one that bans any mandates ever again regarding the Covid vaccine, masks, or lockdowns. They are now illegal. No one can ever again be forced to do anything against their will. You want the vaccine, and you want to wear masks? Do it. But everyone else is free to not do it. End of story. It’s called FREEDOM. Trending: New Information on Liz Cheney’s Deceit and Perverse Actions Surrounding Events on Jan. 6 Raises Serious Calls for Her Arrest and Prosecution 2. Trump pledges on day one to order a Special Counsel investigation of Big Pharma and the Covid vaccines. Did they work? Were we fed a steady stream of lies and propaganda? Did Big Pharma lie? Are the vaccines deadly? Are “excess deaths” up dramatically worldwide since the vaccine? Did Big Pharma cover up deaths? Why did they want to seal the trial results for 75 years? If none of this is true, then Big Pharma has nothing to be afraid of. 3. Pledge to name Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the lead Special Prosecutor of this investigation. The man has integrity. With RFK Jr in charge, we know Big Pharma can’t buy their way out of indictments. 4. Here’s the big one that wins the presidency for Trump…

Trump pledges an Executive Order on day one to force the government to reimburse for all back pay, plus interest, to anyone who was fired, or forced to quit their job, because of the Covid vaccine mandates. This is the government’s responsibility. The Biden administration mandated you either take the jab, or lose your job. That was wrong…that was criminal…that was unAmerican. We must right this wrong on Trump’s first day in office.

Anyone in the military, police, fire, nurses, doctors, corporate employees, government employees, private sector employees- anyone who lost their job deserves back pay plus interest for their tremendous financial loses and pain they’ve endured because of Big Brother.

Mr. President announce those four pledges and you win a landslide- without ever having to mention, or condemn, the Covid vaccine ever again. End of story.

WIN-WIN. That’s the art of the deal!

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1