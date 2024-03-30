WATCH: Slain NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller’s Wife Demands Change in Emotional Eulogy

Slain NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller’s wife gave an emotional eulogy demanding change at her husband’s funeral on Saturday.

Diller, 31, was shot and killed by a criminal with a lengthy rap sheet during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens, on March 25, 2024.

“My husband died a hero, but he also lived as one,” Stephanie Diller said during her heartbreaking eulogy.

The grieving wife explained that it’s been over two years since NYPD Detective Jason Rivera and Detective Wilbert Mora were shot and killed when they responded to a domestic dispute call.

“Dominique Rivera stood in front of all the elected officials present today pleading for change,” she said through tears. “That change never came — and now my son will grow up without his father, I will grow old without my husband, and his parents have to say goodbye to their child.”

Officer Diller left behind a one-year-old son.

“How many more police officers and how many more families need to make the ultimate sacrifice before we start protecting them?” she asked.

Stephanie Diller said that her husband did good for other people, and now it is time for everyone to do good for the officers he represents.

Officer Diller and his partner had approached a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop. They asked the two people inside, Lindy Jones, 41, and Guy Rivera, 34, to move the vehicle. The two men refused to cooperate, roll down their windows, or show their hands.

Instead, Rivera shot Diller.

Rivera has now been charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. Diller’s partner had shot him after he opened fire, and he remained hospitalized on Thursday — so the date of his arraignment is unknown.

Jones has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm.