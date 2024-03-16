WATCH: Shocking Video of Joe Biden in Michigan Looking Lost and Needing Assistance Emerges After His Handlers Shut Out Press at Campaign Event

by

This is why Joe Biden’s handlers froze out the press during Biden’s ‘campaign stop’ in Michigan on Thursday.

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to Saginaw, Michigan to participate in a campaign event, but the press was frozen out.

He looked lost as usual.

Biden’s handlers frantically shooed away the press after Biden repeated the debunked story about firefighters saving his cat and Corvette from a house fire.

“Can I take a couple questions?” a reporter shouted at Biden.

Biden’s handlers shouted at the press and shut them out.

According to a pool report, Biden’s campaign did not provide any audio amplification at the campaign stop and kept the press away.

A shocking video of Biden in Michigan shuffling up a sidewalk and needing assistance emerged. This is why Biden doesn’t want any press around.

VIDEO:

Close-up video of Biden needing assistance:

