Watch: RFK Jr. Clears Up Aaron Rodgers VP Rumors During Interview

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers very well could become independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate.

The son of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy did nothing to dispel speculation the veteran NFL passer is high on his list of preferred running mates during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night.

A day after The New York Times reported Kennedy was considering Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura for the spot, the political scion and environmental lawyer dished about the former NFL MVP to network host Trace Gallagher.

After Gallagher noted Rodgers was a “prominent name” in the discussion, Kennedy said he had decided who would run with him in the presidential race.

But he declined to say who that person was.

“I really like Aaron because our appeal is to young people,” the independent candidate said. “We’re trying to make sure that young people are taking part in the political process.”

Kennedy said he wants to move away from generations that have racked up trillions of dollars in national debt.

He also said Rodgers has been put to the fire due to his high-profile job and his outspoken views.

“We want somebody young who’s going to look out for [for young people],” Kennedy said. “Aaron Rodgers is battle-tested. He’s stood up. He’s been hammered by the press – stood up for things we believe in – I like that part of his character.”

Kennedy continued, “He’s a critical thinker, and I think we need that at the time as you know the rise of [artificial intelligence] – we need people who understand that you can not always trust authority …

“My father used to say one of the duties of living as a citizen of democracy is to maintain a constant posture of skepticism toward authority. And I think Aaron’s shown that.”

The candidate also praised Rodgers for being a model for good health at his age.

“He’s also somebody who I think will help me get the country healthy again. You know, he’s 40 years old,” Kennedy said. “He’s focused on his own health. He’s very aware of health issues. And you know, that’s one of the things I’m going to — that’s one of the key parts of my agenda is to get the country healthy again.”

Gallagher noted it sounded as though he had made his decision.

Kennedy told the Fox News host that people would have to wait to find out until March 26, when he will announce his running mate at a campaign event in Oakland, California.

Rodgers has not commented on his name being attached to the campaign.

However, he did issue a statement on Thursday that contradicted a CNN smear piece that claimed he previously described the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.