WATCH: Nikki Haley Billboard Truck Booed While Driving Past Line for Trump Rally in Richmond, Virginia

A truck displaying RINO Nikki Haley’s face on Saturday was met with boos from Trump supporters as it drove down the street outside of Trump’s rally at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Virginia.

The line of Trump supporters weren’t having it. What a “birdbrain” move!

More:

Trump supporters boo as a truck endorsing Republican candidate Nikki Haley passes by the Greater Richmond Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/BfnA6JhfRC — Thad Green (@thadgreen) March 2, 2024

Richmond is President Trump’s second stop of the day. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump spoke at a massive rally earlier in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Watch President Trump speak live starting at 6 PM ET here!

Donald Trump has won every single contest heading into Super Tuesday next week on March 5. North Carolina and Virginia will both hold primary elections on Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Trump was projected to win the Missouri Primary Caucus early on Saturday after winning 100% of the early statewide delegates.

Meanwhile, toxic RINO Nikki Haley is refusing to drop out of the presidential race even after she got crushed in her home state of South Carolina. Haley is apparently betting on wins in next week’s Super Tuesday primaries, where 15 states will vote for a Republican Presidential Nominee.

Nikki Haley held a joke of a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Trump held a massive rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Greensboro NC right now pic.twitter.com/WmaMcnwvlL — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) March 2, 2024

North Carolina loves Trump!