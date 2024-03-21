WATCH LIVE: House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Holds Hearing Titled “Assessing America’s Vaccine Safety Systems, Part 2” – 2 PM ET

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, chaired by Rep Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), is holding a hearing with doctors and public health policy experts to assess COVID-19 vaccine safety systems this afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on vaccine-related health complications and the surge in sudden deaths across the country.

The federal government’s surveillance system, designed to monitor injuries from vaccinations, has come under criticism for failing to adequately inform the public about vaccine injury reports.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during the first part of this hearing series titled “Assessing America’s Vaccine Safety Systems, Part One,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) delivered a fiery testimony, questioning the rapid authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and highlighting the volume of adverse event reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“I’m not a doctor, but I have a Ph.D. in recognizing bullsh-t when I hear it,” said Rep. Greene while highlighting the massive surge in vaccine injuries and deaths because of Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate, clinical trials resulting in serious injuries, and hurried approval for these vaccines even for toddlers and babies.

Earlier this month, the subcommittee also subpoenaed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to testify in a deposition on his handling of COVID and his decision to kill elderly New Yorkers by quarantining them in nursing homes with COVID-positive patients.

BREAKING@COVIDSelect announces a subpoena to compel former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to appear for a deposition. Governor Cuomo forced New York nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients. Americans died. Accountability and honesty are non-negotiable pic.twitter.com/WE307WQWbX — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) March 5, 2024

ABC News reports,

The House subcommittee tasked with investigating the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday subpoenaed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in relation to his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, according to documents first obtained by ABC News. Specifically, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is seeking to question Cuomo about one of his administration’s most controversial COVID-era directives: instructing nursing homes to admit recovering COVID-positive patients from hospitals, a move that has faced criticism that it led to increased deaths in nursing homes. The subpoena and letter from the Republican-led subcommittee is the latest development for the former New York governor, who has faced intense scrutiny into his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. In 2021, ABC News reported that federal prosecutors in Brooklyn were investigating Cuomo’s coronavirus task force with a focus on nursing homes. No charges were brought. The subpoena was signed by Republican Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the Oversight Committee, which authorizes the subcommittee to issue subpoenas. It requests a May 24 deposition in Washington.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Andrew Cuomo’s deposition following today’s hearing.

Via House Oversight Committee:

Assessing America’s Vaccine Safety Systems, Part 2 Subject Assessing America’s Vaccine Safety Systems, Part 2 Date March 21, 2024 Time 2:00 pm Place 2247 Rayburn

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Witnesses and testimonies : Patrick Whelan, M.D., Ph.D. Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics UCLA Division of Rheumatology Document David Gortler, Pharm.D. Senior Research Fellow for Public Health Policy and Regulation The Heritage Foundation Document Renée Gentry Director, Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic George Washington University Document Yvonne “Bonnie” Maldonado, M.D. (Minority Witness) Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Pediatrics Stanford University School of Medicine Document

The hearing is expected to begin shortly after 2 pm pending a vote on the House Floor.

