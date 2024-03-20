WATCH: Literal ‘Queer’ CLOWNS Show Up to Protest TPUSA Event Featuring Candace Owens

A group of literal clowns showed up to protest Candace Owens outside of a Turning Point USA event at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

The group was chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer — get these fascists out of here!”

A literal “queer” clown show is protesting Candace Owens outside of tonight’s @TPUSA event at the University of Pittsburgh. If this is the face of left wing outreach, please send more!! Over the pic.twitter.com/OxudfXJiTG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 19, 2024

“A literal ‘queer’ clown show is protesting Candace Owens outside of tonight’s TPUSA event at the University of Pittsburgh. If this is the face of left wing outreach, please send more!!” Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk posted on X, along with a video of the protest.

Candace is already receiving a warm welcome outside the venue for tonight’s Live Free Tour event at the University of Pittsburgh@RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/9YyilgsMnX — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 19, 2024

Owens spoke on campus about “freedom and American Values” as part of TPUSA’s Live Free Tour. She will be appearing at Louisiana State University on March 21.

The rest of the tour dates can be found here.