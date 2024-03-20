WATCH: Literal ‘Queer’ CLOWNS Show Up to Protest TPUSA Event Featuring Candace Owens

A group of literal clowns showed up to protest Candace Owens outside of a Turning Point USA event at the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening.

The group was chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer — get these fascists out of here!”

“A literal ‘queer’ clown show is protesting Candace Owens outside of tonight’s TPUSA event at the University of Pittsburgh. If this is the face of left wing outreach, please send more!!” Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk posted on X, along with a video of the protest.

Owens spoke on campus about “freedom and American Values” as part of TPUSA’s Live Free Tour. She will be appearing at Louisiana State University on March 21.

The rest of the tour dates can be found here.

Cassandra MacDonald

