MUST WATCH: Guyana President Flips the Tables and Obliterates Woke BBC “Journalist” With Brilliant Response After Brit Tries to “Educate” Him on Carbon Emissions (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali dished out an incredible beatdown of a woke British “journalist” in a debate over “climate change.”

The BBC’s Stephen Sackur, who hosts the interview program HARDTalk, attempted to ambush Ali with a question regarding the country preparing to extract oil and gas off its coast. He tried to hide behind “experts” who claimed this would result in billions of carbon emissions being emitted.

But Ali quickly flipped the tables on him with an extended, brilliant response based on cold, hard facts. He first pointed out that Guyana has a vast forest bigger than England and Scotland combined.

He then turned to Shakur, saying “I will lecture you on climate change!” after the Brit tried to interrupt him and continued his rant. He pointed out Guyana has the lowest deforestation rate in the world, and even with the most extensive possible extraction of oil and gas; the country would still be at net zero emissions.

But Ali was not finished. He then pointed out the hypocrisy of Western journalists lecturing poor countries like Guyana when their countries have destroyed the environment and destroyed biodiversity throughout the world. Guyana, on the other hand, has maintained its biodiversity and protected the environment.

WATCH:

A must watch! This is my hero! He is Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. #Oil #Guyana pic.twitter.com/j0KAwRwWgr — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2024

Transcript: