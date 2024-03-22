WATCH: Democrat Congressman Drops a Vile Racial Slur While Speaking to Black Government Official During House Hearing

A Democrat congressman running for Senate was caught on live TV uttering an ugly racial slur during a Thursday House Budget Committee hearing while talking to a prominent black government official.

As Fox News reported, Rep. David Trone (D-MD) was taking a shot at Republican economic policy when he dropped the offensive term right in front of Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Budget and Management, who was testifying before the committee.

“So this Republican jigaboo that — it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business,” Trone said. “They’ve never been there. They don’t have a clue what they’re talking about.”

The term “jigaboo” is defined as an insulting and contemptuous term for a black person. The awful history of the racial epithet dates back to the early years of the 20th century.

Trone issued a blubbering apology after being confronted by Fox News, claiming he meant to say bugaboo instead. He then went on to say he recognized that he had “privilege” as a White man.

Today, while attempting to use the word “bugaboo” in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive. That word has a long, dark, terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation. I recognize that as a White man, I have privilege. And as an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language.

Trone is the Democratic frontrunner for the U.S. Senate seat in Maryland, one of the most closely watched races in the country. His closest competitor is Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Black woman.

The winner of the primary will likely face Maryland’s former Republican governor Larry Hogan, who is currently leading both Trone and Young by double-digits in the polls. The race, however, will tighten eventually due to Maryland’s heavy Democrat lean and millions of dollars pouring into the Free State to smear Hogan.