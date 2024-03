WATCH: Biden’s Handlers Forced to Awkwardly Splice Propaganda Video with Obama and Pelosi Because He Can’t Read His Teleprompter

Joe Biden’s team released a pre-recorded video of Biden on Saturday and tried to pass it off as a “live” event.

81-year-old Joe Biden is actually hiding out in Delaware all weekend for another vacation.

Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi joined Joe Biden for his propaganda event dubbed the “National Organizing call with President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, & Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.”

Of course, Joe Biden had to prerecord the event because he needed multiple takes in order to get through his remarks.

Joe Biden’s handlers had to awkwardly splice the propaganda video because he was unable to read his teleprompter.

“We’d never have gotten the Affordable Care Act done. Period,” Biden said of Pelosi’s efforts.

The camera panned away and all of a sudden there is a close-up shot of Joe Biden with a dramatic change in the volume.

“I called it a historic day!” Biden said slurring his words.

WATCH:

Biden's handlers were forced to awkwardly splice this propaganda video together because of his inability to read the giant teleprompter. Then they passed it off as "live," even though it was recorded yesterday so Biden could retreat to Delaware. pic.twitter.com/xRafbcvdDs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

Joe Biden once again spread the debunked lie that “Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach.”

WATCH:

Biden, flanked by Obama and Pelosi, again peddles the debunked lie that "Trump told us to inject ourselves with bleach." pic.twitter.com/tJKLIzAwmD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 23, 2024

This is a brazen lie. Trump never told people to inject themselves with bleach.

President Trump in an April 2020 presser was referring to discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients and possibly using the light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

Trump was mocked for suggesting light therapy while bio-tech firm Aytu BioScience announced they were partnering with the FDA and Cedars-Sinai on a UV light treatment to kill the coronavirus in intubated patients.